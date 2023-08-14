Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell presents an overview of the final day of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2023. This is a stand up for U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition that reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894346
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-GW675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109836417
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|REDONDO BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5 Stand Up, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
