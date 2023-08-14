U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 participate in a 12-mile ruck march at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 18, 2023. Simply put, a ruck march is when Soldiers carry their gear from one location to another in a backpack. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)