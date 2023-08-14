Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 participate in a 12-mile ruck march at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 18, 2023. Simply put, a ruck march is when Soldiers carry their gear from one location to another in a backpack. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 230818-A-RM492-1001
    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

