U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5

Soldiers participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 participate in a 12-mile ruck march at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 18, 2023. Simply put, a ruck march is when Soldiers carry their gear from one location to another in a backpack. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894339
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-RM492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109836381
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
