JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen from the 633d Security Forces squadron participate in a contingency location exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2023. Airmen used tactics and concealment to avoid enemy fire while operating with a disabled communication system. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894335
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109836274
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d Security Forces Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
