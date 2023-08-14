Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Security Forces Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen from the 633d Security Forces squadron participate in a contingency location exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2023. Airmen used tactics and concealment to avoid enemy fire while operating with a disabled communication system. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:03
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    Security Forces
    Exercise
    K-9
    Deployment
    JBLE
    Agile Combat

