    633d Medical Support Squadron's ScriptCenter

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 633d Medical Support squadron has a new way to pick up prescription refills with ScriptCenter at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2023. ScriptCenter is a secure, convenient and private way to pick up prescription refills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894334
    VIRIN: 230801-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109836271
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    This work, 633d Medical Support Squadron's ScriptCenter, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Langley
    Prescriptions
    Pickup
    JBLE
    ScriptCenter
    633d Medical Support Squadron

