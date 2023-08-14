JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 633d Medical Support squadron has a new way to pick up prescription refills with ScriptCenter at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2023. ScriptCenter is a secure, convenient and private way to pick up prescription refills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|894334
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109836271
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d Medical Support Squadron's ScriptCenter, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT