Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Leaders from U.S. Central Command, Air

Combat Command and Israel Defense Forces visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2023. The visit represents another milestone in the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel and is an important step in

promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)