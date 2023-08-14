JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Leaders from U.S. Central Command, Air
Combat Command and Israel Defense Forces visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2023. The visit represents another milestone in the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel and is an important step in
promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 10:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894326
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-QI804-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109836187
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT