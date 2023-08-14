Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894324" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot,

U.S. Central Command Deputy Commander and Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Israel Defense Forces deputy chief of the general staff, watch a F-22 Raptor demonstration during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2023. The visit represents another milestone in the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel, an important step in promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)