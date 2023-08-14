Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot,
    U.S. Central Command Deputy Commander and Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Israel Defense Forces deputy chief of the general staff, watch a F-22 Raptor demonstration during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2023. The visit represents another milestone in the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel, an important step in promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:32
    This work, Major General Amir Baram Deputy Chief of the General Staff Israel Defense Forces visits Air Combat Command, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Cooperation
    Langley
    F-22 Raptor
    JBLE
    Israel Defense Forces

