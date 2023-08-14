Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Wrath 2023 - Sniper Range

    CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live-fire sniper range during Exercise Eagle Wrath 23 at Combined Arms Training Center Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2023. Eagle Wrath is an annual exercise designed to increase the squadron’s proficiency in conducting real world contingency missions as a forward-postured squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 04:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894282
    VIRIN: 230723-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_109835643
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Eagle Wrath 2023 - Sniper Range, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWSS-171
    USMCNews
    EagleWrath23
    CATCFuji

