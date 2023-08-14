U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) open-air confidence training during Exercise Eagle Wrath 23 at Combined Arms Training Center Fuji, Japan, June 16, 2023. Eagle Wrath is an annual exercise designed to increase the squadron’s proficiency in conducting real world contingency missions as a forward-postured squadron in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 04:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894273
|VIRIN:
|230716-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109835450
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Wrath 2023 - CBRN Training (B-Roll), by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
