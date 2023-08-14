Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Wrath 2023 Land Navigation(B-Roll)

    CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct land navigation during Exercise Eagle Wrath 23 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 13, 2023. Eagle Wrath is an annual exercise designed to increase the squadron’s proficiency in conducting real world contingency missions as a forward-postured squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 04:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894268
    VIRIN: 230713-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_109835395
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    MWSS-171
    USMCNews
    EagleWrath23
    CATCFuji

