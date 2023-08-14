U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct land navigation during Exercise Eagle Wrath 23 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 13, 2023. Eagle Wrath is an annual exercise designed to increase the squadron’s proficiency in conducting real world contingency missions as a forward-postured squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 04:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894268
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109835395
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Wrath 2023 Land Navigation(B-Roll), by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
