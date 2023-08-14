U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct Exercise Eagle Wrath 23 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 31, 2023. Eagle Wrath is an annual exercise designed to increase the squadron’s proficiency in conducting real world contingency missions as a forward-postured squadron in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894266
|VIRIN:
|230731-M-DG958-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109835275
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-171 Conducts Eagle Wrath 23, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT