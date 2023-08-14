U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 4 Stand Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell presents an overview of the third day of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2023. This is a stand up for U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition that reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)