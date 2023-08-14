Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plans Group Highlights Northern Strike and NADWC

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Members of the Northern Strike plans group highlight the unique training environment that the National All-Domain Warfighting Center and Exercise Northern Strike provide for U.S. service members and partner nations. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894247
    VIRIN: 230817-Z-DD237-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109835022
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Plans Group Highlights Northern Strike and NADWC, by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

