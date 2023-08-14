Members of the Northern Strike plans group highlight the unique training environment that the National All-Domain Warfighting Center and Exercise Northern Strike provide for U.S. service members and partner nations. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 17:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894247
|VIRIN:
|230817-Z-DD237-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109835022
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Plans Group Highlights Northern Strike and NADWC, by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
