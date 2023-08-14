Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Soldiers conduct joint sling load training during Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard conduct sling load operations with Marines of Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The training qualifies the Marines on sling load operations and assists the Soldiers in obtaining their necessary flight time.

    NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894246
    VIRIN: 230815-Z-HU217-1003
    Filename: DOD_109835021
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Nebraska National Guard
    National Guard
    CLB 23
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23
    Air Maneuvers

