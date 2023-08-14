U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard conduct sling load operations with Marines of Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The training qualifies the Marines on sling load operations and assists the Soldiers in obtaining their necessary flight time.
NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894246
|VIRIN:
|230815-Z-HU217-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109835021
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Soldiers conduct joint sling load training during Northern Strike 23, by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT