U.S. Marines and Soldiers conduct joint sling load training during Northern Strike 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894246" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard conduct sling load operations with Marines of Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The training qualifies the Marines on sling load operations and assists the Soldiers in obtaining their necessary flight time.



NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)