125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO) Return from Deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO), Michigan Army National Guard, return from deployment and reunite with family and friends in Wyoming, Michigan, Aug. 16, 2023. These Soldiers, who hail from Grand Rapids, Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, Wyoming and other cities, spent approximately one year deployed in Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Their families gathered together to welcome them home.