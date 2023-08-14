Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO) Return from Deployment

    WYOMING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO), Michigan Army National Guard, return from deployment and reunite with family and friends in Wyoming, Michigan, Aug. 16, 2023. These Soldiers, who hail from Grand Rapids, Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, Wyoming and other cities, spent approximately one year deployed in Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Their families gathered together to welcome them home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894230
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-VL138-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834747
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: WYOMING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO) Return from Deployment, by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    homecoming
    National Guard
    deployment
    125th infantry
    MICO

