Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Homecoming Soldiers Return to Michigan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Caption: U.S. Army Soldiers of the 125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO), Michigan Army National Guard, return from deployment and reunite with family and friends in Lansing, Michigan on Aug. 16, 2023. These Soldiers who hail from Grand Rapids, Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, Wyoming and other cities spent approximately one year deployed in Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Their families gathered together to lovingly welcome them home. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894227
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-PJ003-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834686
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming Soldiers Return to Michigan, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Michigan Army National Guard
    MIARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT