Caption: U.S. Army Soldiers of the 125th Infantry Regiment and Delta Company (MICO), Michigan Army National Guard, return from deployment and reunite with family and friends in Lansing, Michigan on Aug. 16, 2023. These Soldiers who hail from Grand Rapids, Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, Wyoming and other cities spent approximately one year deployed in Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Their families gathered together to lovingly welcome them home. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894227
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834686
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Homecoming Soldiers Return to Michigan, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
