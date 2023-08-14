Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard Trains a Mass Casualty Scenario During Exercise Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 294th Medical Company Area Support, Iowa National Guard, process simulated casualties during Exercise Northern Strike 23 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The unit is receiving an external evaluation to assess proficiency in training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894226
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-FI993-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834670
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Trains a Mass Casualty Scenario During Exercise Northern Strike 2023, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Mass Casualty
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

