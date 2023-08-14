U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 294th Medical Company Area Support, Iowa National Guard, process simulated casualties during Exercise Northern Strike 23 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The unit is receiving an external evaluation to assess proficiency in training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook).
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894226
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-FI993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834670
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard Trains a Mass Casualty Scenario During Exercise Northern Strike 2023, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
