Military Working Dogs joint force operation

K-9 handlers assigned to the U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog Detachment from Fort Jackson, S.C., and the U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in a week-long exercise consisting of disciplinary training, noise association, and field maneuvers at Fort Jackson, the week of July 31, 2023. Unique training opportunities from joint partners enhance interoperability between services, further strengthening the collective training structure while remaining mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)