    Military Working Dogs joint force operation

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    K-9 handlers assigned to the U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog Detachment from Fort Jackson, S.C., and the U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in a week-long exercise consisting of disciplinary training, noise association, and field maneuvers at Fort Jackson, the week of July 31, 2023. Unique training opportunities from joint partners enhance interoperability between services, further strengthening the collective training structure while remaining mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894224
    VIRIN: 230804-F-QY889-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834667
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs joint force operation, by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Shaw AFB
    Working Dogs
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army

