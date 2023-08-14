Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and British army soldiers Conduct Urban Warfare Training during Northern Strike 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, defend an attack on an urban training area from British soldiers of the 4th Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13 2023. Marines and British soldiers train together during NS 23 by engaging in urban warfare training. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894220
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-FI993-1001
    Filename: DOD_109834649
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and British army soldiers Conduct Urban Warfare Training during Northern Strike 2023, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    British army
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT