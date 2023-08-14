U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, defend an attack on an urban training area from British soldiers of the 4th Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13 2023. Marines and British soldiers train together during NS 23 by engaging in urban warfare training. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook).
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894220
|VIRIN:
|230810-Z-FI993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109834649
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and British army soldiers Conduct Urban Warfare Training during Northern Strike 2023, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
