U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Army Community Service offers numerous courses as part of their employment readiness series to include a monthly resume writing class. They went over different types of resumes, like Chronological, Functional and Hybrid, and how to make them more effective. Randy Stephenson, Army Community Service employment readiness program manager, explains how the program sets participants up for success.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894146
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-HJ874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109833317
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS teaches resume writing skills, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT