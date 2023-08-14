Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS teaches resume writing skills

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Army Community Service offers numerous courses as part of their employment readiness series to include a monthly resume writing class. They went over different types of resumes, like Chronological, Functional and Hybrid, and how to make them more effective. Randy Stephenson, Army Community Service employment readiness program manager, explains how the program sets participants up for success.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    TAGS

    career
    job
    ACS
    transitioning

