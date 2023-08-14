ACS teaches resume writing skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Army Community Service offers numerous courses as part of their employment readiness series to include a monthly resume writing class. They went over different types of resumes, like Chronological, Functional and Hybrid, and how to make them more effective. Randy Stephenson, Army Community Service employment readiness program manager, explains how the program sets participants up for success.