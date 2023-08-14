Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Competitors in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conduct the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894124
    VIRIN: 230816-A-AO831-7355
    Filename: DOD_109832733
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    FORSCOMBSC23

