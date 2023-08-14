Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition compete in the Fortitude Fitness Test, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fortitude Fitness Test consisted of running laps around a track, hand-release pushups, an M2 .50-caliber machine gun disassembly run, and 45-pound overhead plate presses. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. There will only be one FORSCOM best squad winner who will have the opportunity in the US Army Best Squad Competition following their victory. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894121
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-AO831-4819
|Filename:
|DOD_109832720
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
