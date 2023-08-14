Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 Stand Up

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell presents an overview of the third day of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2023. This is a stand up for U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition that reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894116
    VIRIN: 230816-A-GW675-1007
    Filename: DOD_109832685
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: REDONDO BEACH, CA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3 Stand Up, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

