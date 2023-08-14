Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combatting the Coronavirus, 2 min trailer captioned

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A Defense Logistics Agency Documentary: It caught us all off guard, a global pandemic, the likes not seen in a century. It affected everyone and every part of government needed to react. The Defense Logistics Agency played a key role on many fronts, for its unique capabilities and crisis management experience. This is how DLA stepped up to serve our forces, our nation and the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894079
    VIRIN: 230816-O-GC213-7602
    PIN: 505803
    Filename: DOD_109832329
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatting the Coronavirus, 2 min trailer captioned, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    White House
    Pandemic
    DLA
    Coronavirus
    Combatting the Coronavirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT