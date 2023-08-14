Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 qualify with their weapon systems, Aug. 16, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers must be able to qualify with a weapons system to be able to remain deployable. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future, and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Day 3, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

