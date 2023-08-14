U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition Day 3

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 qualify with their weapon systems, Aug. 16, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers must be able to qualify with a weapons system to be able to remain deployable. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and the readiness of the Army as a whole. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future, and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
