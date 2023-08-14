Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition complete a multitude of various obstacles at The Sabalauski Air Assault School Obstacle Course, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Obstacle courses are used across the Army to demonstrate physical fitness, agility, strength and problem solving skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894027
|VIRIN:
|081623-A-UF517-9000
|Filename:
|DOD_109831256
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3, by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
