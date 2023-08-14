Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition complete a multitude of various obstacles at The Sabalauski Air Assault School Obstacle Course, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Obstacle courses are used across the Army to demonstrate physical fitness, agility, strength and problem solving skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894027
    VIRIN: 081623-A-UF517-9000
    Filename: DOD_109831256
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3, by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

