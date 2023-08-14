U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition complete a multitude of various obstacles at The Sabalauski Air Assault School Obstacle Course, Aug. 16, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Obstacle courses are used across the Army to demonstrate physical fitness, agility, strength and problem solving skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)