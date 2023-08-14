U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 STX Lanes Day 2

Soldiers participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 conduct a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 15 2023. The exercise consists of various tasks such as first aid, camouflage, land navigation, and heat casualty care training. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
