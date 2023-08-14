U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 STX Lanes Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 conduct a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 15 2023. The exercise consists of various tasks such as first aid, camouflage, land navigation, and heat casualty care training. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)