Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 STX Lanes Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 conduct a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 15 2023. The exercise consists of various tasks such as first aid, camouflage, land navigation, and heat casualty care training. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893958
    VIRIN: 230815-A-RM492-5516
    Filename: DOD_109830232
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 STX Lanes Day 2, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT