Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOPI, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The Los Angeles District emergency management team, the Hopi Tribe Cultural Preservation Office, and the Tribe’s wildlife and ecosystem program manager tour the Polacca Wash Chanel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9 near Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The Public Law 84-99 project was completed several days later and will reduce flood damage to homes and property along the Polacca Wash.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893950
    VIRIN: 230809-A-RY318-9003
    Filename: DOD_109830142
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: HOPI, AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project B-roll, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Civil works project
    Public law 84-99
    Hopi Tribe
    Polacca Wash

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT