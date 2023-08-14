Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Los Angeles District emergency management team, the Hopi Tribe Cultural Preservation Office, and the Tribe’s wildlife and ecosystem program manager tour the Polacca Wash Chanel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9 near Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The Public Law 84-99 project was completed several days later and will reduce flood damage to homes and property along the Polacca Wash.