The Los Angeles District emergency management team, the Hopi Tribe Cultural Preservation Office, and the Tribe’s wildlife and ecosystem program manager tour the Polacca Wash Chanel Excavation Project on the Hopi reservation Aug. 9 near Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The Public Law 84-99 project was completed several days later and will reduce flood damage to homes and property along the Polacca Wash.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893950
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-RY318-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_109830142
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|HOPI, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Polacca Wash Channel Excavation Project B-roll, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT