U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2

Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell presents a overview of the second day of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2023. The Soldiers competing in the best squad competition are composed of teams from across the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)