Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell presents a overview of the second day of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2023. The Soldiers competing in the best squad competition are composed of teams from across the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893946
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-GW675-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109830100
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DOVER, TN, US
|Hometown:
|REDONDO BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 2, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
