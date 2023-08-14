Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers from various medical units form a four soldier Prolong Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD) to assist the 1171st Medical Company Area Support Company during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The PCAD is a new type of detachment not yet in use that Army Futures Command has created to augment Medical treatment faculties. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)   

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:49
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

