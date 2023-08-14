PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from various medical units form a four soldier Prolong Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD) to assist the 1171st Medical Company Area Support Company during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The PCAD is a new type of detachment not yet in use that Army Futures Command has created to augment Medical treatment faculties. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)