    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Helocast Part 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 competitors conduct helocast operations near Dover, TN, Aug. 15, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne technique used by the U.S. military to insert into a military area of operations. The helocast event happened as part of the United States Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. The competition included a variety of events that allowed Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army FORSCOM has to offer. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

