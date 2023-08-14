Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    639th conducts fuel support mission during Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 639th Combat Support Company, 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion from the Montana National Guard operate a forklift at the Grayling Army Airfield (GAAF) for their mission fueling vehicles and helicopters during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The Soldiers are moving a container filled with equipment that connects to the Diesel Engine Driven (DED) fuel pump used to refuel vehicles in austere environment. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893930
    VIRIN: 230815-Z-HU217-1002
    Filename: DOD_109829889
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 639th conducts fuel support mission during Northern Strike 23, by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23
    639th Combat Support Company

