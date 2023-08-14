639th conducts fuel support mission during Northern Strike 23

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 639th Combat Support Company, 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion from the Montana National Guard operate a forklift at the Grayling Army Airfield (GAAF) for their mission fueling vehicles and helicopters during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The Soldiers are moving a container filled with equipment that connects to the Diesel Engine Driven (DED) fuel pump used to refuel vehicles in austere environment. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893930
|VIRIN:
|230815-Z-HU217-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109829889
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
