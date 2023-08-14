639th conducts fuel support mission during Northern Strike 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 639th Combat Support Company, 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion from the Montana National Guard operate a forklift at the Grayling Army Airfield (GAAF) for their mission fueling vehicles and helicopters during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The Soldiers are moving a container filled with equipment that connects to the Diesel Engine Driven (DED) fuel pump used to refuel vehicles in austere environment. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.