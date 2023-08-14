U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition D-Day

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conduct day and night land navigation, Aug. 14, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Land navigation is the discipline of following a route through unfamiliar terrain on foot or by vehicle using a compass and other navigational tools. "Land navigation is important for the individual Soldier in case of any system issue dealing with their GPS... they are still able to conduct mission by being on the ground with map and compass," said Staff Sgt. Caleb Sharp, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Competition Land Navigation Course. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)
