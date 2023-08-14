Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition D-Day

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conduct day and night land navigation, Aug. 14, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Land navigation is the discipline of following a route through unfamiliar terrain on foot or by vehicle using a compass and other navigational tools. "Land navigation is important for the individual Soldier in case of any system issue dealing with their GPS... they are still able to conduct mission by being on the ground with map and compass," said Staff Sgt. Caleb Sharp, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Competition Land Navigation Course. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893919
    VIRIN: 230814-A-AO831-2412
    Filename: DOD_109829570
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition D-Day, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

