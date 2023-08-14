Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - The One Year Interview with Tavaras Jones and Col Tim Hudson

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Tim Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, and Tavaras Jones, a project manager at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appeared on Corpstruction to discuss Tavaras' first year at the Tulsa District and the projects he's overseeing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893890
    VIRIN: 230810-A-PO406-5049
    Filename: DOD_109828948
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Command
    Leadership
    Engineering
    Infrastructure
    Project Management

