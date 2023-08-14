Col. Tim Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, and Tavaras Jones, a project manager at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appeared on Corpstruction to discuss Tavaras' first year at the Tulsa District and the projects he's overseeing.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893890
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-PO406-5049
|Filename:
|DOD_109828948
|Length:
|00:09:44
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Corpstruction - The One Year Interview with Tavaras Jones and Col Tim Hudson, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT