U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conducts Special Patrol Insertion Extraction System and Weapons Box event, Aug. 14, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. These exercises were conducted simultaneously with teams being carried by a UH 60 Blackhawk approximately 100 feet in the air across the Fort Campbell. After being dropped, the squads were then having to assemble various types of weapons and fire them to test their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)