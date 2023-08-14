Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conducts Special Patrol Insertion Extraction System and Weapons Box event, Aug. 14, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. These exercises were conducted simultaneously with teams being carried by a UH 60 Blackhawk approximately 100 feet in the air across the Fort Campbell. After being dropped, the squads were then having to assemble various types of weapons and fire them to test their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893809
    VIRIN: 230814-A-GW675-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827919
    Length: 00:15:31
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT