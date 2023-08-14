Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Social media reel highlighting a weapons assembly and fire event on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, August 14, 2023, as part of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893804
    VIRIN: 230814-A-ZD229-9108
    Filename: DOD_109827805
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT