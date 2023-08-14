U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Social media reel highlighting a weapons assembly and fire event on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, August 14, 2023, as part of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)