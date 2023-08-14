Social media reel highlighting a weapons assembly and fire event on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, August 14, 2023, as part of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 21:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893804
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-ZD229-9108
|Filename:
|DOD_109827805
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
