    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Social media reel highlighting Special Purpose Insertion and Extraction System (SPIES) on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, August 14, 2023, as part of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893802
    VIRIN: 230814-A-ZD229-8573
    Filename: DOD_109827802
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

