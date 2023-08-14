U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 Social Media Reel

Social media reel highlighting Special Purpose Insertion and Extraction System (SPIES) on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, August 14, 2023, as part of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 21:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893802
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-ZD229-8573
|Filename:
|DOD_109827802
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
