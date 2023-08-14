Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Marines conduct hoisting operations with the Nebraska National Guard

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, are hoisted aloft, during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard, flew UH-60 Black Hawks in support of the operation. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893792
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-PJ003-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827556
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

