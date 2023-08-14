U.S Marines conduct hoisting operations with the Nebraska National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, are hoisted aloft, during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, Nebraska National Guard, flew UH-60 Black Hawks in support of the operation. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)