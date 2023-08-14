Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Damien Suitter Hometown Shout Out

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Spc. Damien Suitter, a Tactical Power Generation Specialist representing the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, gives a shout out to his home town Houlton, Aroostook County, Maine on Aug. 14, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 893766
    VIRIN: 230814-A-GW675-1626
    Filename: DOD_109827180
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: HOULTON, ME, US

