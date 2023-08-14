Spc. Damien Suitter, a Tactical Power Generation Specialist representing the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, gives a shout out to his home town Houlton, Aroostook County, Maine on Aug. 14, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 15:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|893766
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-GW675-1626
|Filename:
|DOD_109827180
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HOULTON, ME, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SPC Damien Suitter Hometown Shout Out, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT