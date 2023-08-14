SPC Damien Suitter Hometown Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Damien Suitter, a Tactical Power Generation Specialist representing the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, gives a shout out to his home town Houlton, Aroostook County, Maine on Aug. 14, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)