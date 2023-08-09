U.S. Army Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, participate in Northern Strike 2023 to challenge themselves by firing their M109 Paladin’s in new terrain while training in a joint environment. NS23 is one of the National Guard’s largest joint, readiness producing exercises, held annually at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year’s exercise will involve approximately 7,000 personnel consisting of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Special Operations Forces, Emergency Response Teams and allies/foreign partners from 65 military units, 13 States and four countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 09:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893707
|VIRIN:
|230811-Z-VL138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109826158
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 222nd Field Artillery Train in New Terrain During Nothern Strike 2023, by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT