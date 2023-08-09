222nd Field Artillery Train in New Terrain During Nothern Strike 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, participate in Northern Strike 2023 to challenge themselves by firing their M109 Paladin’s in new terrain while training in a joint environment. NS23 is one of the National Guard’s largest joint, readiness producing exercises, held annually at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year’s exercise will involve approximately 7,000 personnel consisting of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Special Operations Forces, Emergency Response Teams and allies/foreign partners from 65 military units, 13 States and four countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)