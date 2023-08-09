Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    222nd Field Artillery Train in New Terrain During Nothern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, participate in Northern Strike 2023 to challenge themselves by firing their M109 Paladin’s in new terrain while training in a joint environment. NS23 is one of the National Guard’s largest joint, readiness producing exercises, held annually at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year’s exercise will involve approximately 7,000 personnel consisting of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Special Operations Forces, Emergency Response Teams and allies/foreign partners from 65 military units, 13 States and four countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 09:03
    Michigan
    Utah
    National Guard
    Grayling
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

