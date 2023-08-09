U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

Competitors in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, participate in cold and hot load training with instructors from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The training involved the competitors entering and exiting the helicopter while the aircraft is not in operation and while it is operational, to prepare for the helocast event later in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893681
|VIRIN:
|230813-A-AO831-2343
|Filename:
|DOD_109825601
|Length:
|00:15:35
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
