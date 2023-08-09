U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, participate in cold and hot load training with instructors from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The training involved the competitors entering and exiting the helicopter while the aircraft is not in operation and while it is operational, to prepare for the helocast event later in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)