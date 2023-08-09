Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Competitors in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, participate in cold and hot load training with instructors from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Aug. 13, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The training involved the competitors entering and exiting the helicopter while the aircraft is not in operation and while it is operational, to prepare for the helocast event later in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893681
    VIRIN: 230813-A-AO831-2343
    Filename: DOD_109825601
    Length: 00:15:35
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT