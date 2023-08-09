U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition training Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nine of the best squads from across the U.S. Army Forces Command familiarized themselves inside the 101st Airborne Division simulated weapons training facility, Aug. 13, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility is equipped with state of the art technology that prepares Soldiers to perform under intense circumstances. “This is improving their cognitive function… their reaction time and making them overall better shooters,” said Staff Sgt. Jerry Rogers, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the simulated weapons training facility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)