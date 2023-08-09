Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition training Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Pvt. Zachary Brown 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Nine of the best squads from across the U.S. Army Forces Command familiarized themselves inside the 101st Airborne Division simulated weapons training facility, Aug. 13, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility is equipped with state of the art technology that prepares Soldiers to perform under intense circumstances. “This is improving their cognitive function… their reaction time and making them overall better shooters,” said Staff Sgt. Jerry Rogers, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the simulated weapons training facility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893677
    VIRIN: 230813-A-HN691-1425
    Filename: DOD_109825574
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition training Day 3, by PV1 Zachary Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT