U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition training Day 3

Nine of the best squads from across the U.S. Army Forces Command familiarized themselves inside the 101st Airborne Division simulated weapons training facility, Aug. 13, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility is equipped with state of the art technology that prepares Soldiers to perform under intense circumstances. “This is improving their cognitive function… their reaction time and making them overall better shooters,” said Staff Sgt. Jerry Rogers, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the simulated weapons training facility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893677
|VIRIN:
|230813-A-HN691-1425
|Filename:
|DOD_109825574
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
