U.S. Army Forces Command Training Day 3

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition zero and qualify with the M4 Carbine and familiarize fire the M240 Machine Gun and M17 Aug. 13, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group and zero range reinforces the squads’ warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)