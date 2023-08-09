Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition zero and qualify with the M4 Carbine and familiarize fire the M240 Machine Gun and M17 Aug. 13, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group and zero range reinforces the squads’ warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893675
|VIRIN:
|230813-A-GW675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109825549
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Training Day 3, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
