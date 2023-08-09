Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Training Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition zero and qualify with the M4 Carbine and familiarize fire the M240 Machine Gun and M17 Aug. 13, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group and zero range reinforces the squads’ warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    FORSCOMBSC23

