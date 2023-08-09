Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Containerized Kitchens and Cooks in the Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Utah and New York National Guard utilize CKs to provide meals during Northern Strike 23

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893664
    VIRIN: 230811-Z-DD237-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109825453
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Containerized Kitchens and Cooks in the Field, by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT