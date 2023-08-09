U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell recaps prior events and teases upcoming training for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 12, 2023. The Soldiers competing for Best Squad Competition are composed of teams from across the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)