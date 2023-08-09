Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell recaps prior events and teases upcoming training for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 12, 2023. The Soldiers competing for Best Squad Competition are composed of teams from across the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893651
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-AO831-1572
|Filename:
|DOD_109824755
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
