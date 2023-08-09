U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023_Interviews

Soldiers preparing to compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 attend a social event designed to bring the teams together and prepare them for the impending challenge on Aug. 12, 2023, at the home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 19:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893650
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-AO831-1411
|Filename:
|DOD_109824745
|Length:
|00:11:27
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
