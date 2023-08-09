U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023_Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers preparing to compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 attend a social event designed to bring the teams together and prepare them for the impending challenge on Aug. 12, 2023, at the home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. This is the second year in a row that the competition has been revamped to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mason Nichols)