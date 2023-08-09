Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Training Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Forty-five of the finest Warriors from across the U.S. Army Forces Command were assessed on their combat water survival skill in preparation for what is known as a helocast event on Aug. 12, 2023, at the home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition helocast will have Soldiers jump from a military aircraft at low altitude into a body of water. The assessment helps Soldiers build confidence in the water and maintain combat readiness even in uncertain scenarios. “We have had about two or three months of train-up for this event,” said Spc. Connor Parliman, a competitor representing the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “I think it’s pretty important to know that everyone has the swimming capabilities during the helocast jump so no one is at risk.”(U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Samuel Bonney) (U.S. Army video by shot by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

