Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Charlie Battery, 258 Battalion, New York National Guard certify with their M777 Howitzers during Exercise Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893636
|VIRIN:
|230810-Z-FI993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109824356
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, New York National Guard Artillery Shoots Howitzers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
