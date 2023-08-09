New York National Guard Artillery Shoots Howitzers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Charlie Battery, 258 Battalion, New York National Guard certify with their M777 Howitzers during Exercise Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.