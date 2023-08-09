Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York National Guard Artillery Shoots Howitzers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Charlie Battery, 258 Battalion, New York National Guard certify with their M777 Howitzers during Exercise Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893636
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-FI993-1001
    Filename: DOD_109824356
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Artillery Shoots Howitzers at Exercise Northern Strike 2023, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Artillery
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT