    Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui - Part 2

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook perform aerial water bucket drops on the Island of Maui to assist the fight of wildfires, Maui, Hawaii, August 09, 2023. The two air crews performed 58 total bucket drops in 5 hours in up country Maui totaling over one hundred thousand gallons dropped on the fires. (U.S. National Guard Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893267
    VIRIN: 230809-Z-IX631-4380
    Filename: DOD_109818937
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Maui Wildfire

