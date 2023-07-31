CW3 Anthony Dowdell, Hawaii Army National Guard speaks about the aerial support of the Maui brush fire fight.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 02:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893261
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-IX631-9973
|Filename:
|DOD_109818876
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard - supports Maui brush fire, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT