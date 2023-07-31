DLA Rap w/Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, DLA (w/emblem) (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's a "rap out" for Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, With three years of service to DLA and 30+ years of service to the nation CSM O'Neal is retiring and moving on to new opportunities. An exemplary leader, O'Neal has blazed new trails for women in the Army and has been a positive role model for all. Hooah!